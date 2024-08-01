DeSantis and Florida Dems trade endorsements in Duval’s School Board District 1 race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local school board race in Duval County is generating statewide interest, with Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Democratic Party each endorsing a candidate.

Florida voters will get to decide whether they want to see partisan school board races in November, and given the endorsements in this race, voters in District 1 will essentially get to test run that policy on Aug. 20.

DeSantis-endorsed Tony Ricardo is facing off against Dr. Nadine Ebri, who has earned the endorsement of the Florida Democratic Party.

Ricardo, a former teacher in Duval and current owner of a local graphic design business, told Action News Jax he’s running to fix issues like inappropriate material in schools and rising student discipline problems.

“I believe they’re going to get some transparency hopefully and some commonsense values. Again, that’s the platform, making decisions as though, you know, you have a vested interest in the outcome,” Ricardo said.

Ebri, who also taught in Duval schools and now works as a Global Education Community Manager for Microsoft, said she’s running to solve the exodus of students leaving public schools and also, in part, to depoliticize local schools.

“I want to ensure that we have people in place who truly care about all of our students regardless of their demographic, sexual orientation, their religion, their race, anything,” said Ebri. “Like, we need to ensure that we have school board members who are advocating for all of our students.”

District 1 leans Republican, according to the Duval Supervisor of Elections’ registration stats.

But UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder argued the district could go either way, which may explain the statewide interest.

“And we’re seeing more and more of this as statewide parties are wanting to get involved,” Binder said.

And Binder argued we’re likely to see even more partisan involvement in these nonpartisan races moving forward.

“Because they understand how important local school boards are to determining a direction of the education systems in these large cities,” Binder said.

While the trend may be more partisan involvement in school board races, recent polling suggests Florida voters want to keep them nonpartisan.

Only 37% say they support Amendment 1, which would make the races openly partisan.

