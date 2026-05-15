Did Trevor Lawrence really cut his hair? Jaguars viral schedule release creates a stir

The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled its 2026 schedule Thursday evening, but who the team is playing this upcoming season might be a secondary headline.

The team’s 2026 schedule release video included a video of quarterback Trevor Lawrence debuting a short haircut. QB 1’s new hairdo - or alleged hairdo - might be getting more attention than the upcoming schedule.

Real or not, the Jaguars and Lawrence’s alleged new do has social media in an uproar. Fans are sounding off on the viral schedule release.

“I saw him get the haircut and still don’t believe it.” - Theresa Rainbolt, Facebook

“What if he’s like Samson and now he’s lost all of football powers?!” - Stacy Tucker Legg, Facebook

“The barber needs his license revoked.” - Jimmy Vituschi, Facebook

“Trevor’s hair is legacy it’ll never be cut!” - Jaxson Goff, Facebook

“No way TLAW absolutely not gonna happen!! His long hair is his trademark!!” Tammy Walker, Facebook

After posting video of Lawrence getting his haircut, the Jaguars made a portrait of him with his new look the profile photos on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Jaguars captioned the photo (below) on Facebook, “AI could never.”

Trevor Lawrence The Jacksonville Jaguars released its 2026 schedule while revealing a new look for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Many are questioning if it's real. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

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