‘Discipline, consistency and work ethic;’ Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker hosts youth football camp

Over a hundred military kids are learning the skills and drills of football from Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebacker Devin Lloyd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lloyd is hosting a two-day youth football camp at NAS JAX on Monday, July 8th, and Tuesday, July 9th.

On Monday the kids, from first graders to 8th graders were divided into 8 different groups.

An incoming 8th grader we talked to told us it is his first time playing football and he is eager to learn from Lloyd.

“I used to watch it all the time with my dad but I didn’t understand what was going on,” said David Aguilar.

This is Lloyd’s second time hosting a youth football camp at NAS JAX. And it holds a special place in his heart as he grew up in a military household.

“My mom served 10 years and she got out when she had me,” said Lloyd.

And his dad served for 30 years.

“I know what it is like, I can relate to these kids in that regard,” said Lloyd.

The Jags’ linebacker has a big piece of advice for these military kids.

“Whatever they are going to do, they are going to have to work hard at it,” said Lloyd. “I want them to be the best at whatever they do and in order to do that obviously discipline, consistency, and work ethic.”

And if you didn’t make it to camp on Monday, there is still room for you to come out on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.