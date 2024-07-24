District report cards released, Duval scores ‘B’ with some standout schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida School district grades from the 2023-24 year are in and the Department of Education said schools statewide saw improvements. Duval County is holding steady with another ‘B’ grade.

There were several standout schools in Duval though, including Stanton College Preparatory, Samuel W. Wolfson High School, and River City Science Academy.

“Everyone has been working so hard throughout the school year and this is kind of our reward,” Dr. Dogan Tozoglu, RCSA’s founder, said.

The school started with a ‘C’ grade in its first year and quickly jumped to an ‘A’ and now has that grade across all six of its campuses and has maintained the score for several years. Dr. Tozoglu credits his staff.

“They are not doing this work for us. They are not doing it for anyone else. They are doing it for the kids,” he said.

The state said more than two-thirds of all Florida Charter Schools got an ‘A’ or ‘B’. River City Science Academy said that’s due to their ability to adapt to the quickly changing education field.

Duval received a ‘B’ as it has for the past decade. St. Johns, Clay, and Nassau counties all received an ‘A’.

The district’s only failing school this year is Annie R. Morgan Elementary. That compares to four failing schools last year. Wayman Academy of the Arts and Jacksonville Classical Academy East both failed last year, but improved to a ‘D’ this time around.

Action News Jax reached out to Duval County Public Schools for a statement on this year’s school grades, but it was not able to provide a statement by the time this story was published.

