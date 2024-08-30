‘Disturbed:’ DCPS Superintendent said administration took action immediately after learning about new DA teacher complaint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only on Action News Jax, the new Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools says he was disturbed by the allegations of another Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher having inappropriate communication with a student.

Dr. Christopher Bernier said he was notified immediately when the complaint came in about teacher Craig Leavitt being accused of inappropriate communication with a student.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It was parents and students who came forward with this. We took immediate action, we’re swift, we’re legal, right. I need to make sure we’re legal, but we will make sure if individuals do and allegations turn out to be true, those individuals won’t work with the school system anymore,” he said.

It’s unclear what caused the complaint to surface now, but it came shortly after DCPS launched the district’s new ‘Know the Line’ campaign, reminding and teaching safe boundaries between staff and students.

“Our parents, students, and staff now understand what’s appropriate and what’s not, and when you cross that line it needs to be reported,” he said. “I’m pleased it was reported, I’m disturbed by the allegation.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For nearly two years, Action News Jax has reported on allegations of inappropriate conduct by several teachers at D.A., including an arrest that led to a teacher being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“What we will do is build a culture of excellence around our community and culture of expectation around our parents, students, and teachers, we have to shift a culture, and that needs to be one where our children are always put at top priority and always made to feel and be safe,” he said.

Superintendent Bernier couldn’t go into specific details because it’s an active investigation but when it’s done, he said the district will turn over all the information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.