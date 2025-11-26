Double shooting at Jax liquor store, volunteer officer shot at

Jacksonville, Fl — Two people were injured in a shooting at a liquor store in Jacksonville’s Woodland Acres.

JSO was called to MBC Liquors on Atlantic Blvd. around 11:00 pm Tuesday and says a customer got into an argument with the clerk.

The argument became physical between the customer, clerk, and the store owner.

The clerk left but then returned and, according to police, pulled a gun and fired it at the clerk.

The store owner then fired his own weapon at the suspect, striking him multiple times.

The suspect was able to drive himself to his home nearby on Rigel Road.

A JSO auxiliary (volunteer) officer who lives nearby heard commotion and approached the home.

When the officer tried to render aid, a family member of the suspect walked out of the home and fired one round from his own gun.

That man was arrested, and the auxiliary officer wasn’t hurt.

The liquor store clerk and the suspect were both transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

JSO says it believes everyone involved and they’re being questioned by detectives. No arrests have been announced.

