Downtown Jacksonville Sip & Stroll taking a vacation this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Vision has announced a summer hiatus for downtown Jacksonville’s monthly Sip & Stroll.

There will be no event July 18 or August 15.

According to a news release, the organization is taking time to “reimagine and enhance the event.”

Downtown Vision told Action News Jax it’s not a funding issue.

“We’re taking the summer off to take time to plan and be intentional about growing Sip & Stroll. The event footprint is much bigger with the reopening of Friendship Fountain, and we want to deliver the highest possible caliber of experience for the community. We look forward to coming back bigger and better in September,” a Downtown Vision spokesperson said.

The event will resume on September 19. Autumn events will incorporate community-led cultural programming.

