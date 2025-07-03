Dozens arrested in St. Johns County prostitution sting dubbed ‘Operation poppin Johns’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Jacksonville and Nassau County sheriff’s offices, concluded a three-day operation targeting prostitution and related criminal activities, resulting in 33 arrests.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests Wednesday.

The operation, dubbed “Operation poppin John” led to charges including prostitution, trafficking in narcotics, illegal gun possession, and violations that have initiated human trafficking investigations, according to the sheriff’s office.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said the operation was aimed at disrupting criminal networks involved in serious offenses such as human trafficking and child exploitation.

“Prostitution and associated crimes have far-reaching consequences, often involving coercion, trafficking, and other illegal activities,” Hardwick stated. “This operation demonstrates our commitment to protecting our communities and holding offenders accountable.”

SJC prostitution sting Multiple people were arrested during a three-day operation targeting individuals involved in prostitution and associated criminal activities, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.