JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office crash report, the driver’s actions at the time of the crash were not a contributing factor. The report notes that the driver was not distracted and that his vision was not obscured.

The report also lists an additional passenger.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed an 8-year-old child Sunday on the Oakleaf Plantation Parkway in Jacksonville.

Police said a white BMW sports utility vehicle left the road for unknown reasons near the intersection with Sycamore Hollow Drive and struck a tree.

Two adults and a 7-week-old child survived the crash. At a briefing at 7 p.m., a police spokesman said all of the other occupants were taken to a local hospital.

Police said the two adults suffered serious injuries, whereas the 7-week-old child “appeared to be fine.”

All of the occupants were family members, but police are not releasing details of their relationship or their names until next of kin are notified.

Traffic homicide detectives will be looking into speed, distraction and impairment among other factors.

The road was never fully closed, and traffic navigated around the closed lanes. This is the 150th traffic fatality to occur in Duval County this year.

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