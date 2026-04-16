Drought conditions raise wildfire risk, possible mandatory water restrictions in Northeast Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Northeast Florida is bone dry, with wildfire risk rising and officials warning that mandatory water restrictions could be coming if conditions do not improve.

According to the First Alert Weather team, the region is more than 16 inches below average over the past six months. Drought conditions are currently severe to extreme across the area, with no significant rain in sight.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service are now actively working in neighborhoods where homes back up to wooded areas, trying to reduce wildfire risk before it starts.

“This is behind-the-scenes work,” said Robert Chase, a mitigation specialist and public information officer with the Florida Forest Service.

Chase said crews focus on creating defensible space around homes, especially in areas where yards directly meet brush.

“We really look at that 0 to 30 foot mark. That zero starts at the home structure, 30 feet out. That really gives us enough room to bring in emergency equipment to help battle a wildfire,” Chase said.

He added that ground conditions are extremely dry.

“The ground moisture itself is super low,” he said.

During a ride-along in St. Johns County, he inspected properties, identifying fire hazards, and speaking with residents about prevention.

At one home, homeowner Shirley Kenaiou said the outreach helps residents notice risks they may miss on their own.

“I think we need that education and we need it to be brought to our attention, because when you live here on the residence, sometimes you don’t see things a second pair of eyes see,” Kenaiou said.

Officials with the St. Johns River Water Management District say the dry conditions are also putting pressure on water supply systems.

“We all need to be doing our part to make sure that we’re preserving those water resources,” said Clay Coarsey, director of water supply planning and assessment.

Coarsey said voluntary water restrictions could become mandatory, particularly in inland areas of the district.

“Beginning some time in mid-May, that could be something we’re looking at, particularly for the interior portion of the district,” he said.

Officials say the combined focus on wildfire prevention and water conservation is aimed at protecting long-term livability in the region as drought conditions persist.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.