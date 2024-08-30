DUI checkpoints planned in Lake City on Labor Day weekend

In an effort to curb drunk driving this holiday weekend, the Lake City Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints.

If you’re stopped at one of these checkpoints, you’ll need to show a current driver’s license, current vehicle registration and proof of insurance.

On Saturday, August 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., drivers may see officers at the following locations:

SW Bascom Norris Dr at SW Marvin Burnett Rd

NE Washington St at E Hilton Ave

1400 block of US Hwy 90 West

South Marion Ave at SW St. Margarets St.

South Main Blvd at State Road 47

State Road 247 north of Bascom Norris Dr

“We are often asked why we warn people about these checkpoints,” Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said in a news release. “The goal of these operations is to educate the public, and we announce our checkpoints in advance as required by current Florida case law.”

