DUI Wolfpack: St. Johns County deputies hunting down drunk drivers during weekend operation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers are continuing efforts to educate the community about the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances, and Action News Jax was along for the ride.

It’s all part of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s DUI Wolfpack operation, conducted in partnership with the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Friday night, about 15 officers from the two agencies were out patrolling some of the busiest roadways in the county.

The 10-hour operation aims to reduce the risk of traffic accidents caused by DUI.

Action News Jax rode along with Corporal Alex Ellis, with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office DUI unit.

During that ride-along, we watched two traffic stops. One of which ended in a DUI arrest on North Ponce De Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

Corporal Ellis said they conduct these operations once a quarter, and the last time they did one, there were at least 10 DUI arrests.

“Unfortunately, Jacksonville’s metro area is one of the deadliest places in the nation for impaired drivers,” said Ellis.

According to crash data from Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, last year there were 63 impaired driving crashes involving alcohol only in St. Johns County. So far this year, that number is 19.

Ellis said when they are out patrolling, they’re looking for any traffic violations.

“We have skilled officers that through that, detect DUI drivers as well,” said Ellis.

Local authorities are reminding all drivers to stay responsible and never drink and drive.

The operation continues through 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

