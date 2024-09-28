Duval County jury finds Davonte Benner guilty of four attempted murders in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced that a Duval County jury has found Davonte Benner guilty of four counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Benner now faces up to four sentences of 30 years in Florida State Prison. The Honorable London Kite will sentence Benner at a later date.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol officers responded to the 8300 block of Gullege Drive after gunshots were reported.

Shortly after, a white sedan with four occupants, including a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the neck, arrived at Baptist North Hospital. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

Police recovered shell casings from the crime scene, and surveillance footage from a nearby building captured part of the incident. The footage showed the white car turning onto Gullege Drive, followed by a gold SUV. Two masked men with firearms were seen running from the gold SUV toward the white car. One man carried a rifle, while the other kept his hand in his jacket. A third man acted as a lookout. Moments later, the men fled back toward the SUV.

Additional surveillance footage from a convenience store, recorded shortly after the shooting, showed Benner and co-defendants in the same clothing as the masked men. Benner is a documented gang member.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Trey Atkinson and Shaina Ruth.

