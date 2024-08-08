Duval County Public Schools implementing stricter cell phone rules

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools students will have to follow stricter cell phone rules during the new school year.

According to DCPS, phones now have to be out-of-sight and inside bags during class unless a teacher permits cell phone use.

The new policy, which was approved by the School Board on Tuesday, slightly revises the policy from previous years. Before, students could keep their phones in their pockets.

Additionally, students aren’t allowed to have any “wireless communication auxiliary devices” on them. That includes watches and earbuds.

If a student’s phone is confiscated for a policy violation, the phone can only be returned to the student’s parent or guardian.

