Duval County Public Schools passes new contract for food workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the weekend, Duval County Public Schools food service workers unanimously vote to ratify a new contract with Chartwells K12.

According to a news release, these are highlights of the contract:

Starting minimum rates of pay for food service workers going up to $14 in Oct. 2024, $15 in Oct. 2025, and $15.30 in Oct. 2026

Starting rate pay increases for various classifications ranging from 2% to 14%

Longevity pay for senior employees

Stronger workplace protections and contract enforcement

Recognition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday for administrative building and summer employees

Annette Taylor, the food unit lead and Vice President of AFSCME Local 2941, the union representing the Chartwells employees, said the new collective bargaining agreement is a result of hard work and community support.

“We are excited to enter the holiday season with some security and certainty that we will continue to serve the students and staff so they can continue to focus on learning. And we hope in the future it won’t take blood, sweat and tears to get to this point,” Taylor said in the release.

