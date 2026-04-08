Duval County School Board approves 2026-27 calendar update, adds full week off for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board has approved updates to the 2026–27 school calendar, including a full week off for students during Thanksgiving.

Under the revised calendar, schools will be closed to students for the entire Thanksgiving week, a change district leaders say reflects feedback from a calendar committee made up of parents, employees, and community members.

Officials say additional adjustments were also made, but key dates — including the first and last day of school, Winter Break, and Spring Break — remain unchanged.

The first day of school is scheduled for August 10, 2026, with the last day set for May 28, 2027.

Other notable dates include the end of grading periods on October 9, 2026; December 18, 2026; and March 10, 2027. Winter Break will run from late December through January 1.

The updated calendar also includes designated weather days and teacher planning and professional development days throughout the school year.

To view the calendar, click here.

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