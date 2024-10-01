Duval County School Board to vote on Master Facility Plan amid $1.4 billion budget shortfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board will vote on Tuesday to finalize and update its Master Facility Plan, which outlines the future of schools across the district as it faces a $1.4 billion budget shortfall. The plan will determine where new schools will be built and which schools will close or merge, impacting nearly every student in the district.

The proposed changes are part of a larger effort to reduce operating costs by consolidating schools, a move the district says will also maximize the effectiveness of the county’s half-cent sales tax. Increased post-pandemic building costs, revenue-sharing requirements with charter schools, and declining enrollment have all contributed to the district’s financial challenges.

If approved, the vote will begin a review process, including a public hearing on October 29, followed by a final vote on November 4.

Schools Proposed for Closure or Consolidation

Last month, staff and parents at seven schools were notified that their schools are being considered for closure under the updated Master Facility Plan. These schools would merge with others in the 2025-26 school year if the plan is approved. The six elementary schools under consideration for closure are:

Annie R. Morgan students into Biltmore

Kings Trail students into Beauclerc

Don Brewer students into Merrill Road

Susie Tolbert students into S.P. Livingston

George Washington Carver students into Rufus E. Payne

Hidden Oaks students into Cedar Hills

Meetings for Families

The district is holding meetings for families at schools affected by the potential consolidations. Annie R. Morgan’s transition into Biltmore was discussed on September 24, and Don Brewer’s transition into Merrill Road was discussed on Monday.

Upcoming meetings include:

Susie E. Tolbert into S.P. Livingston: Thursday, 5 p.m., at Susie E. Tolbert Elementary

Kings Trail into Beauclerc: Thursday, 5 p.m., at Beauclerc Elementary

Meetings for George Washington Carver and Hidden Oaks transitions have not yet been announced at the time of this story.

What Families Need to Know

Students at Merrill Road, S.P. Livingston, Biltmore, and Beauclerc will not be affected by the changes.

Students from Don Brewer, Susie E. Tolbert, Annie R. Morgan, and Kings Trail are proposed to start at their new schools in August 2025.

All eight schools will operate normally during the 2024-25 school year.

The final decisions will be made following the public hearing and vote in November.

