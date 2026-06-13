Duval County School police hiring emergency communications officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Police Department is seeking dedicated individuals to join its team as Police Emergency Communications Officers, with the opportunity to play a vital role in ensuring the safety of students and staff.

This position provides competitive benefits and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the community.

Apply today to become an essential part of this dedicated public safety team.

To apply, click here.

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