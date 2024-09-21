Duval County teacher under investigation after 8-year-old is injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Beauclerc Elementary School teacher is being investigated by Duval County Public Schools after a physical incident with an 8-year-old student.

The girl’s mother told Action News Jax’ Annette Gutierez that the school told her it started with a fight between her daughter and another student. The teacher then stepped in to intervene.

According to a preliminary nurse’s report given to Action News Jax, the “student was taken down to the … floor by an adult where she broke her two front teeth.”

The nurse also said the girl got a small cut on her lip and a bump on her forehead.

The 8-year-old’s mom had to take her to the emergency room and an emergency dental clinic because the teeth were permanent.

Duval County Public Schools sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“We were made aware today of a report of a teacher allegedly injuring a student as they intervened in a student on student altercation. This has been reported to the district’s Office of Professional Standards, Department of Children and Families, and law enforcement. This is an active investigation.”

