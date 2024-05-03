DCPS superintendent semifinalists release responses to district questionnaire about district plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools released written and video responses to a questionnaire from the 5 superintendent semifinalists.

The district said it released the responses from a questionnaire created from questions from its public meetings with the public, so families can better get to know the superintendent semifinalists and their plans if hired.

Six semifinalists were selected on April 23 from a pool of 20 candidates to progress to the next round of DCPS’ superintendent search, but one applicant, Luis Solano, has since withdrawn.

The 5 remaining semifinalists are:

Dr. Christopher Bernier

Adam Taylor

Dr. Daniel Smith

Dr. Josiah Phillips

Dr. Cheryl Proctor

You can view the semifinalists’ full responses at https://dcps.duvalschools.org/search.

