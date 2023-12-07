Folkston man killed in crash involving JTA bus in Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Southeast Georgia man was killed Thursday in a crash involving a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on New Kings Road near Old Kings Road, FHP said.

The JTA bus, driven by a 40-year-old man from Jacksonville, “was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 (New Kings Road) in the left turn lane,” FHP said in a news release.

As the JTA bus began to make a left turn onto Old Kings Road, the front end of a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man from Folkston, Ga., collided with the front right side of the bus, FHP said.

The bus and the truck came to a stop in the intersection of New Kings and Old Kings roads.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the bus had minor injuries, FHP said.

