Former church youth pastor and nurse accused of molesting teens has died in custody, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an inmate who was arrested in September, accused of multiple counts of sexual battery on teen victims, has died.

Action News Jax told you in October when Gregory Norton, a former nurse and youth pastor, was facing a total of 18 charges of sexual battery on a victim under 18 but over 12 years old.

JSO said in a news release that Norton was in jail when he was taken to a local hospital on Jan. 19 “due to a continuing medical issue.”

Norton was under the care of doctors in that hospital until he died on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

An autopsy will be performed on Norton to determine his cause of death, JSO said.

