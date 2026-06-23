‘It is sad to see the Sugar Factory close’: Town Center sees wave of restaurant closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents seeking local dining options are increasingly being greeted by padlocked entrances and empty parking lots at the Town Center. A peek inside the Sugar Factory venue reveals empty tables, with candy still sitting inside the restaurant’s display machines.

Known for its social-media-famous 24-karat gold burgers and over-the-top milkshakes, the restaurant chain quietly locked its doors over the weekend, leaving behind a brief goodbye note thanking the local community.

Former employee Anthony Smith stated that the sudden closure did not come as a surprise to him. According to Smith, the restaurant struggled to maintain a consistent customer base during its three years in business.

“Saturdays were the only days where we got busy, and it would really only be people who had never been to Sugar Factory Jacksonville before,” Smith said. “It was always new customers. We never had any regulars or repeat customers.”

Smith added that operational issues plagued the venue behind the scenes. “They ran it terribly. It was just... it was very bad, and we had rats at some point,” said Smith.

State records reveal a history of severe health and safety issues at the location. Inspectors temporarily shut down the restaurant three times in June alone following multiple high-priority violations. Inspection reports detailed numerous critical issues, including more than 50 rodent droppings discovered across food preparation and storage areas. Dozens of live insects are inside the kitchen, and slime and mold-like substances are accumulating within the facility

Over its three-year lifespan at the Town Center, the location accumulated more than 200 total compliance violations.

Sugar Factory is far from the only culinary casualty in the area. The Town Center has seen a wave of recent departures, Bahama Breeze, Noodles and Company, and Arby’s have closed their doors.

Some residents say rising living costs are forcing Jacksonville residents to rethink their spending as inflation squeezes household budgets.

Local resident Ramata Mangara noted the shifting economic climate, sharing that while the changes are unfortunate, they are understandable given that things are getting pretty expensive right now.

To combat the slump in customer spending, some area businesses are stepping up their marketing efforts and getting creative to draw budget-conscious consumers through the door. At Gregory’s Coffee, staff members are utilizing sampling strategies to engage passersby throughout the day.

Assistant Manager Emma Hunter explained that the shop offers pastry and beverage samples all day, every day, specifically focusing on frappes to help combat the intense summer heat and give people an incentive to stop inside.

“It’s definitely saddening, but then again, I’ve seen other businesses open up in place of, like, a great example is mango, and they’re getting so much business now. So it’s just a new opportunity. It is sad to see the sugar factory close,” said Hunter.

We reached out to property management companies associated with the vacant restaurant spaces to ask what may be moving in next. We did not receive a response before our deadline.

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