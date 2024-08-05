Jacksonville mayor, city officials give update on Tropical Storm Debby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and other city leaders gave an update on the county’s response to Tropical Storm Debby at 12:05 p.m.

Mayor Deegan spoke first and gave a rundown of what the city expects to see over the next several hours. The worst of the storm will hit Jacksonville within the next 12 to 18 hours with wind gusts reaching between 35 to 45 mph.

Deegan also reminded residents not to drive due to localized flooding and reiterated that the city has 3 shelters still open for use. These shelters are at the Legends Center, Landmark Middle School and Lavilla School of the Arts.

Tonight, both Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach cancelled their meetings due to the storm. Officials for those municipalities are still working on rescheduling.

The mayor reiterated that trash pickup is still happening today and tomorrow and that Jacksonville Transportation Authority buses are still running. However, the St. Johns River Ferry and the Skyway are closed for the day. She said all further information can be found at jaxready.com/debby.

Scott Cordever with the National Weather Service spoke after Deegan and said conditions are expected to improve before tomorrow morning, but he said there’s still a potential for strong isolated storms and localized flooding.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Debby’s track and provide updates.

