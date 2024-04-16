Jacksonville police release video of officer-involved shooting in March with knife-wielding suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New video shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer opening fire on a suspect.

The body-worn camera video was released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday morning.

JSO said Jimmy Riggs had a knife and refused to listen to commands to put it down.

One officer fired and another deployed his Taser as Riggs moved toward them.

Action News Jax first told you about the shooting on March 30. It happened on Atlantic Boulevard in San Marco.

Investigators say the suspect is still in the hospital in critical condition.

The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the shooting to determine if it was justified.

You can watch the Critical Incident Briefing that was posted on JSO’s YouTube page below:

