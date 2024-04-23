Local

JSO cruiser involved in crash on San Pablo Road and Beach Boulevard

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a crash with a civilian on San Pablo Road and Beach Boulevard.

Action News Jax was alerted of a crash in the area at 9:19 a.m. and learned from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department that one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan headed to the scene and noticed upon arrival that a JSO cruiser was involved in the crash.

Action News Jax has reached out to JSO for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

