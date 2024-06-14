Judge officially sentences man to death for kidnapping, murdering Jacksonville woman in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man who kidnapped and murdered a woman has been sentenced to death.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Markas Fishburn was officially sentenced to death by a judge on Thursday.

Action News Jax told you in February when a jury recommended death. A judge agreed with their verdict on Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Action News Jax has been following Fishburn’s case since 2019.

Aisha Levy’s body was found inside an apartment in the Baymeadows area. Fishburn was arrested while trying to board a bus to Indiana.

Read: ‘She was inviting a monster into her home:’ Family of Southside murder victim wants justice

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.