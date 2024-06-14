Local

Judge officially sentences man to death for kidnapping, murdering Jacksonville woman in 2019

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Murderer sentenced to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man who kidnapped and murdered a woman has been sentenced to death.

Markas Fishburn was officially sentenced to death by a judge on Thursday.

Action News Jax told you in February when a jury recommended death. A judge agreed with their verdict on Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Action News Jax has been following Fishburn’s case since 2019.

Aisha Levy’s body was found inside an apartment in the Baymeadows area. Fishburn was arrested while trying to board a bus to Indiana.

