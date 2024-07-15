Opening statements given in trial for man accused of killing DJ ‘Ty’Sheeks,’ her unborn child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A jury heard opening statements in the trial of the man accused of killing a popular and local DJ.

Investigators said Tasheka Young, known as DJ “Ty’Sheeks” on Power106.1, was killed almost two years ago in front of her 2 toddlers. Prosecutors said both of the kids were still in the room when their mother was found dead over 12 hours later.

Bursey Armstrong is charged with two counts of murder in connection to her death and her unborn child. Action News Jax showed you when he tried escaping through the roof of a JSO interrogation room.

During opening statements, prosecutors said from DNA evidence, matching gun and shell casings, to toll records, texts, security footage, and consciousness of guilt, all the evidence leads back to the suspect.

“‘Please, please, don’t do this, I love you,’ those words were followed by one shot, and Ms. Young died right there on the bedroom floor by a shot in the back,” Assistant State Attorney Sheila Loizos said. “He threw the phone out, he came home, hid the clothes, hid the murder weapon, and then tried to escape from the interview room.”

Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to both counts and has denied involvement in her death.

Meanwhile, the defense gave a 39-second opening statement, reminding jurors of the high burden of proof in a criminal trial.

“If the state fails to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt, to you, in here, beyond a reasonable doubt. we will ask you to acquit it,” Defense Attorney Chuck Fletcher said.

On Tuesday, jurors are expected to hear from the woman who called 911, a police officer who got to the scene, and the victim’s mother.

