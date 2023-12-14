Local

Person reportedly shot in Northwest Jacksonville, police responding

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly shot in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police are responding to the 7100 block of Ken Knight Drive.

JSO will hold a briefing on the investigation at 1:45 p.m.

