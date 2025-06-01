Unicorn World coming back to Jacksonville this month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate all things unicorn in an immersive, mythical forest in Jacksonville in June.

Unicorn World, which features life-size animatronic unicorns that neigh and “breathe,” will be coming to the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center on:

Saturday, June 28: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 29: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tickets include access to the enchanted forest, fairy village, rainbow balloon entry, 10 photo ops, arts and crafts, reading area, free play area, dance floor, world’s largest unicorn vending machine, and the wish wall.

Rides, bounce houses, and face painting are available for additional purchase during ticket checkout or at the event.

Entrance is for any time during event hours, and organizers said most families spend 1.5 - 3 hours inside Unicorn World.

Tickets are $36.23 per person, which includes taxes and fees, or $32.04 per person if you purchase a family pack of at least four tickets. Children under 2 are free.

Click here for more information on tickets and event add-ons.

