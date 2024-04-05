Woman dies after losing control of her SUV, striking tree in Oceanway area, police said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman being airlifted to a local hospital after she was involved in a high-speed crash has died.

An investigation revealed that at around 9:24 p.m., a woman in her 60s was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe at high speeds northbound on Yellow Bluff Road in the Oceanway area. She lost control of the SUV and went over a ditch, struck a private fence, and went through the front yard of someone’s home before striking a tree.

Because of the seriousness of her injuries, the woman was airlifted to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased moments later.

JSO said this is the 42nd traffic death in Duval this year.

No one else was involved or injured in the crash. The road is now open to all traffic.

