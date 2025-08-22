Duval Public Schools on the verge of selling Southbank HQ

Jacksonville —

Duval County Public Schools is close to selling its headquarters on the Southbank, which it has called home for 40 years. District leaders told the school board they have accepted a $20 million offer for the site on Prudential Drive. The Board will meet on September 2 to vote on the offer from Fleet Landing. The nonprofit says it plans to turn the building into a senior living facility. The new DCPS headquarters will likely be in Baymeadows at the Prominence office park near I-95. The district is expected to save around $6 million after the sale closes.

Three Big Things to Know:

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting further expansion of an immigration detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”. The ruling calls for it to wind down operations in 60 days to comply with environmental laws. Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe argue the project violates environmental laws and threatens sensitive wetlands. The center, built almost two months ago, currently holds several hundred detainees but could expand to 3,000. The state of Florida filed a notice of appeal Thursday night, shortly after the ruling was issued.

New ownership is taking over Orange Park Mall and promising big changes. Second Horizon Capital says it plans to modernize the mall, add more shops and dining, and refresh community programs. Local residents say the improvements are long overdue. The new owners say they’re also focusing on community programs to make Orange Park Mall a safe, welcoming spot for families, not just teens.

A historic home in St. Augustine sustained some damage but will be preserved after a fire. The home on Water Street was built in the 1880s and was originally owned by the Dismukes family, who helped lead efforts to save the historic City Gates. Just before 5pm yesterday, the fire department got a call about flames shooting out of the roof. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. It appears to have been caused by lightning. No injuries were reported.

First Alert Weather: Stormy afternoons continue into the weekend. A slow-moving front nearby will focus showers and thunderstorms across our region each afternoon for the next few days. Some storms will be capable of torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. We stay hot into next week with at least isolated storms, but a drop in humidity is possible.

TROPICS: Erin continues to move away from the United States as a large Category 1 hurricane. There are three areas being watched for potential development.

One has a high chance of development and will follow a similar path to Erin and stay well east of the United States over the ocean. This will be farther away than Erin, so any impacts from swells will be much lower.



Another has a medium chance of development as it moves toward the Caribbean, but indications are it will be a short-lived tropical system.



The third is in the open ocean with a very low chance of development.

The next name on the list this year is Fernand (fair-NAHN).

