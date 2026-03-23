Duval schools recognized in Student Voter Registration Competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections has announced the results of its 2025–2026 Countywide Student Voter Registration Competition, highlighting strong participation from students across the area.

According to Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland, the office received 3,218 student voter registration applications during the initiative. The effort spanned January through March, with elections staff visiting 28 schools that accepted invitations to help students pre-register or register to vote.

In Florida, individuals can pre-register to vote at age 16, with their registration automatically becoming active once they turn 18, provided all eligibility requirements are met.

The competition also gave participating schools a chance to earn the Freedom Award Trophy, recognizing outstanding engagement in civic participation.

2025–2026 Competition Winners

Duval County Public Schools

Large School: First Coast High School

Medium School: Terry Parker High School

Small School: Bridge to Success Academy

Private Schools

Large School: Bishop Kenny High School

Medium School: The Bolles School

Small School: Pace Center for Girls Jacksonville

College/University

Edward Waters University

Residents seeking more information about voter registration can visit the elections office website or contact the Duval County Elections Office directly at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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