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Duval’s big soak is finally on the way!

By Aaron
Storms, strong winds possible this evening; more pleasant weather to start the work week Dark moody storm clouds. Ominous warning (Eugen Wais/EwaStudio - stock.adobe.com)
By Aaron

It’s been really dry lately, hasn’t it? You can see it everywhere - lawns looking rough, pollen dust stuck to your car no matter how many times you rinse it off. The National Weather Service and our friends on the First Alert Weather team have both been pointing out just how bad it’s gotten across Northeast Florida, with some places way behind on rainfall. Honestly, it feels like everything could use a good, long soak right now.

The good news is, we might finally get it. There’s a decent stretch of rain headed our way starting Thursday and sticking around through the weekend. Not just a quick shower either—it actually looks like the kind of steady rain we’ve been needing.

Yeah, it might mess with any beach plans, but it’s probably worth it. We could use the help with the fire risk, and I’m sure the plants won’t complain.

Just take it easy if you’re out driving - roads get slick fast after a dry spell like this. Also, maybe hold off on washing the car. Nature’s about to handle that for you.

Aaron Schachter

Aaron

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!



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