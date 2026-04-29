Duval’s big soak is finally on the way!

It’s been really dry lately, hasn’t it? You can see it everywhere - lawns looking rough, pollen dust stuck to your car no matter how many times you rinse it off. The National Weather Service and our friends on the First Alert Weather team have both been pointing out just how bad it’s gotten across Northeast Florida, with some places way behind on rainfall. Honestly, it feels like everything could use a good, long soak right now.

The good news is, we might finally get it. There’s a decent stretch of rain headed our way starting Thursday and sticking around through the weekend. Not just a quick shower either—it actually looks like the kind of steady rain we’ve been needing.

This - rainfall forecast & coverage - is at least encouraging for Jax/NE Fl. & SE Ga. There is *potential* for 2 rounds of rainfall over the next 7 days - Thursday & late Saturday/Sunday. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update.@actionnewsjax @wokvnews #FirstAlertWx pic.twitter.com/wSEzmkTx2r — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) April 27, 2026

Yeah, it might mess with any beach plans, but it’s probably worth it. We could use the help with the fire risk, and I’m sure the plants won’t complain.

Just take it easy if you’re out driving - roads get slick fast after a dry spell like this. Also, maybe hold off on washing the car. Nature’s about to handle that for you.