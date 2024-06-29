Edward Waters University secures $12.4 million in historic state funding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University (EWU) has achieved a historic milestone with a record $12.4 million allocation from the state budget, the largest single-year funding in the university’s history.

The unprecedented funding came through Governor Ron DeSantis’ recently signed ‘Focus on Florida’s Future’ Budget for the Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The state budget, totaling $116.5 billion, includes substantial support for EWU.

Despite a decrease in overall state spending and the Governor’s line-item vetoes amounting to $949,611,399, EWU received $12,433,026 for several key projects. This historic funding will bolster EWU’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The budget includes:

$6,429,526 for programs aimed at improving access, retention, and graduation rates, particularly for underserved communities.

$1,000,000 for the Edward Waters Criminal Justice Institute, focusing on preparing students for careers in criminal justice and forensic science.

$3,500 per student through the Edward Waters Effective Access to Student Education (EASE) program to reduce financial burdens.

$5,000,000 to enhance campus security infrastructure, addressing concerns following the tragic racially motivated shooting in the New Town community last August.

Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., President and CEO of Edward Waters University, expressed gratitude: “We are profoundly grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their unwavering support and recognition of the vital role Edward Waters University plays in the higher education landscape. These funds will significantly bolster our efforts to provide exceptional educational opportunities, support student retention, and enhance campus safety.”

Dr. Faison also acknowledged the contributions of Senator Tracie Davis and the Jacksonville delegation: “I extend my heartfelt thanks to our distinguished alumna, Senator Tracie Davis, for her unwavering advocacy and leadership in championing this cause. Additionally, I would like to express our deep appreciation to the entire Jacksonville delegation for their steadfast support in securing this vital investment for our university’s future.”

The funding will enable Edward Waters University to continue its mission of fostering intellectual, personal, and professional growth in students, preparing them to become influential leaders in their communities and beyond.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.