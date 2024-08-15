Local

Emerald Trail, Riverside Link community meeting on Wednesday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Groundwork Jacksonville and the design team at HDR are hosting a community meeting at the Fire Union Building (618 Stockton St.) for Riverside residents, business owners, and other stakeholders on Wednesday, August 21st at 6 p.m.

Riverside community meeting Groundwork Jacksonville and the design team at HDR are hosting a community meeting at the Fire Union Building (618 Stockton St.) for Riverside residents, business owners, and other stakeholders on Wednesday, August 21st at 6 p.m. (City of Jacksonville)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville and the design team at HDR are hosting a Emerald Trail community meeting at the Fire Union Building (618 Stockton St.) for Riverside residents, business owners, and other stakeholders on Wed., Aug. 21 beginning at 6 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Draft concepts and preliminary designs for segment three, the Riverside Link, of the Emerald Trail will be shown and discussed.

All are encouraged to attend and learn more about the Emerald Trail, ask questions, and provide feedback and ideas about the proposed trail route through Riverside.

For more information about the Emerald Trail visit, www.GroundworkJacksonville.org.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!