Employee accused of embezzling more than half of a million dollars from Fernandina Beach church

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — An employee at a Fernandina Beach church was arrested and is facing charges of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the congregation.

Melissa English, 44, worked 11 years as financial secretary for Amelia Baptist Church 961167 Buccaneer Trail, according to a Thursday news release from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, she was responsible for maintaining the church’s financial records.

English, also known as Melissa Rhoden, is accused of using the churches money to pay for personal items, such as a helicopter flight, airline tickets, hotel stays and $125,000 on cruise lines, the news release states.

English came under the radar recently of two new church committees that noticed discrepancies in bank documents and records, finding that funds were lower than they should have been, the news release states.

“Upon examining credit card statements from a church credit card issued directly to English, they discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars had been used for her personal expenses,” the news release states.

After discovering the discrepancies, English was terminated from her job. The church hired a contractor to review all financial transactions from 2019 to 2024 and the contractor found numerous discrepancies and fraudulent charges.

According to the sheriff’s office report personal charges English is accused of making are:

$40,000 in 2019

$90,000 in 2020

$100,000 in 2021 when funds were used for Amazon purchases, SeaWorld tickets, Hey Dude Shoes, hotel stays, airlines, and a helicopter flight over the Grand Canyon.

$125,000 in 2022 when purchases included cruise lines, Airbnb rentals, concert tickets, and more.

$123,000 in 2023 when purchases included charges at Amazon, hotels, and Walmart.

$90,000 in 2024 when purchases included cruise lines, baseball tickets, hotels, and other personal expenses, the news release states.

English is charged with grand theft over $100,000, a first-degree felony, for knowingly and unlawfully using the church’s credit card for personal expenses totaling over $500,000, the sheriff’s office news release states.

A warrant was issued for English in March and following a post about her alleged crimes on the sheriff’s office Facebook page she was located in Baker County and detained.

