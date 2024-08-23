‘Enhanced security’ measures at Chaffee Trail elementary, middle schools Friday due to threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighboring schools Chaffee Trail Elementary School and Chaffee Trail Middle School had “enhanced security” measures Friday due to a threat, Duval County Public Schools said.

At the middle school, enhanced security measures were put in place because of a threat received Thursday, according to a message that was sent to elementary school families.

Police made contact with the children accused of making the threat, “but in an abundance of caution,” enhanced security was put in place at both the elementary and middle schools.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also received a tip “about a gun threat at the elementary school;” DCPS said it was believed to be the same tip that was received about the middle school.

The elementary school then operated on a “lockout” status after this.

Here is the full communication that was shared with families by DCPS:

“Hello Chaffee Trail Elementary School families this is Duval County Public Schools. Anytime we have a change in our school security situation, we want to make sure that you are informed, and that’s why I am calling this morning. Over at the middle school, police and school administrators are implementing enhanced security because of a threat received yesterday. Police are in contact with those children alleged to have made the threat, but in an abundance of caution, enhanced security has been put in place next door. JSO has also now received a tip about a gun threat at the elementary school. While we believe that this is the same tip regarding the middle school, in an abundance of caution, Chaffee Trail Elementary is now operating in a lockout status. If there is any change to the status, we will keep you updated, and know that we will always take these kinds of precautions to keep our schools secure and our students safe. Again, we will call back in there is any change. Thank you. Good-bye.”

