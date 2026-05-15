Enoki Mushrooms Distributed to Florida Positive for Listeria

HH Fresh Trading of Los Angeles, California State is recalling 120 cases of Enoki Mushroom 150g, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The enoki mushrooms were distributed to Texas and Florida States where the product was distributed to local wholesalers. The product is sold in a plastic 150g bag with the brand name HH Fresh Trading.

Codes: 4711498860002

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated due to notification from FDA on 5/11/2026 informing us that the Health Department in Florida lab-tested the Enoki on 4/20/2026 and got back the results on 4/28/2026 reporting that the Enoki tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes . The batch of Enoki was sold to Texas on 2/23/2026 and then redistributed to Florida.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased HH Fresh Trading’s Enoki mushroom are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional information, please contact HH Fresh Trading at 262-365-9116 Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm PST.

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