Escaped animal prompts Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to cancel event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An escaped animal has prompted the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to cancel an event on Friday, December 6.

According to a post on X, a warthog has escaped from its enclosure.

Due to the escape, the Zoo will close for the rest of the evening until it is rescued, prompting the cancelation of the “Colors of the Wind” event.

It is yet to be confirmed if the event will be rescheduled, stay tuned to Action News Jax for more details.

