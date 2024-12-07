Escaped animal that prompted Jacksonville zoo to evacuate, cancel event has been found

A warthog escaped from its enclosure Friday at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens prompting the zoo to cancel the inaugural night of its “Colors of the Wild” event. The zoo posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning that the animal has been found.

The zoo posted the following message:

Great news! Warthog Mateo has been safely located on Zoo grounds, nestled in a palmetto thicket. Thankfully, our initial exam indicates he is uninjured, and our Vet team is currently evaluating him to ensure he’s in perfect health. Our Animal Care and Health teams will continue to monitor him closely. A massive thank you goes to our incredible staff for their tireless efforts in recovering Mateo, and to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable help in locating him with a thermal drone. This was truly a team effort, and we’re so grateful for the amazing collaboration that brought him back safe and sound. The Zoo will be open regular hours tomorrow.Hakuna matata!

