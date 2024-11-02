ESPN tells story of Bulldogs fan Megan Twist and former Gators fan who was saved by her lungs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The story of a Jacksonville woman, and the lives she touched through organ donation when she died in 2016, was featured on ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of Saturday’s Georgia-Florida annual football matchup.

Megan Twist was 23 when she died after falling from a truck in Brunswick on Nov. 26, 2016. Action News Jax told you when her organs were donated to five people.

Richard Bremer, a lifelong Florida Gators fan, was one of them. He was 49 when he received Twist’s lungs and told his story for College Gameday.

“I felt like giving up. And that was the night I got the call,” Bremer said of when he learned he would receive Twist’s lungs.

He said he saw Twist, who was originally from Georgia and had been a lifelong Bulldogs fan, while he was in surgery.

“She told me it wasn’t my time, and I couldn’t stay. She said she was going to breathe for me,” Bremer told College Gameday.

He said after the surgery, he got rid of his Gators gear and started cheering for the Bulldogs.

“I breathe red and black,” he said.

LifeLink of Georgia, a nonprofit organ procurement organization, thanked ESPN and College Gameday for teaming up with them to tell Twist’s story. LifeLink also posted a video of its own featuring Twist’s story on its YouTube page:

Richard Robert Wiltfang, now 33, is serving a prison sentence for vehicular homicide in Twist’s death, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

Georgia fan Megan Twist moved to Florida and when she got her state license, she became an organ donor.



Megan tragically died in a car accident, but her lungs saved Florida fan Richard Bremer, who tells @JenLada that he's a Georgia fan now and, “I breathe red and black.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BELGd9pacQ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2024

