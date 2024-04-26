'Every girl will get her chance to sparkle and shine:' Prom dress drive helps local students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Finding the perfect dress for one of the most memorable moments of a high school experience is not easy.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

From hair and makeup to shoes and accessories, along with a ticket, the many items on your prom checklist can add up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One local school for girls is working to help ease the financial burden on local families.

The Pace Center for Girls is accepting new or gently used prom dresses, suits, formal accessories and shoes.

“We try as much as possible to get as many options,” Chantell Miles, the executive director of Pace Center for Girls, said. “We don’t want a girl to have to just settle for whatever is available.”

READ: Subaru of Jacksonville ‘Shares the Love’ with Wolfson Children’s Hospital

So far, over 150 dresses have been donated. But they are looking for as many as possible so they can help every girl shine bright on prom night.

“Every girl will get her chance to sparkle and shine, but we couldn’t do it without our community partners,” Chantell said.

Marlee Rose is a sophomore at Pace Center for Girls. And this year, it’s her first time attending a prom.

“I’m excited to have a dress,” Marlee said. “I’m excited to get all dolled up.”

As Marlee gets ready to say yes to her prom dress, she wants to express gratitude to the community

“It means a lot to girls like me who are able to benefit from the contributions that they make to my school,” Marlee said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.