EXCLUSIVE: Actor Steve Guttenberg talks Police Academy and more ahead of 40th anniversary event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Actor Steve Guttenberg will be coming to the Bold City later this month. Guttenberg will be at the Florida Theatre on March 12 for the 40th anniversary of the beloved comedy Police Academy. The actor will take part in a moderated conversation following a screening of the 1984 classic. I got the chance to chat with the man who played Carey Mahoney ahead of his upcoming show to talk about making the film, if it should be rebooted, and why he doesn’t feel like he “made it big.”

“Of course [it should be rebooted]. It’s so well-loved all around the world. I was in Guam, and someone came up and go ‘Police Academy.’ So it’s a very well-known picture all over the world and the series did well. Yeah, I think when they do reboot it, Warner Brothers is being sold right now, [...] somebody is going to say ‘Yeah, let’s make that movie,’” said Guttenberg.

Guttenberg is a fan of people quoting his lines back to him in public. “I was on a plane with [William Shatner] and he said ‘You know, if you’re lucky to become a famous character for the rest of your life, you’re lucky. You’re lucky to have a Rocky, you’re lucky to have an Indiana Jones, you’re lucky to have a James Bond, you’re lucky to have a Captain Kirk, a Mahoney, you’re lucky.

Tickets for the 40th anniversary of Police Academy are on sale now.

