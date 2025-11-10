EXCLUSIVE: Bored Teachers’ Devin Siebold talks going from teaching to comedy ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The comedy group Bored Teachers will be performing at the Florida Theatre on January 16 for their “Is it Friday Yet Tour.” The group consists of teacher-comedians who take their experience in the classroom to the stage. Former teacher Devin Siebold sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of the 2026 show to talk about going from being a teacher to a comedian, strange gifts from parents, and when he quit being a teacher.

“It started off down in the Treasure Coast, a guy and his wife put together a Facebook page for teachers to kind of go laugh and get a little stress out at the end of the day. I started about 10 years ago, creating videos in my classroom of crazy things going on, basically my way of letting my own stress out, and they asked me to create some stuff for them, so I did. Since then, it’s grown to several of us creating content for them and basically trying to give teachers an outlet, a way to laugh, a way to let off the stress. It went from Facebook to in-person, and now we sell out shows across the country, across the world, actually. We just got back from Canada and Australia. It’s huge. It’s growing even more by the day. Teachers need laughter, and there’s a lot going on in the world, and we give them that space to come together and laugh together,” says Siebold on the origins of Bored Teachers.

You can hear more about Siebold’s transition from teaching to comedy in the full interview. Tickets are on sale now.

