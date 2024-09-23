EXCLUSIVE: Bradford Sheriff Gordon Smith becomes first conservative sheriff to endorse recreational marijuana amendment

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Only on Action News Jax: Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith has broken the ranks of Florida Republicans by endorsing an amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Sheriff Gordon spoke exclusively with Action News Jax Monday about his decision to become the first conservative sheriff in the state to publicly support Amendment 3.

Sheriff Smith makes no bones about his conservative politics and principles.

“I’ve probably incarcerated more people for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana than anybody else. I’m tough on crime,” said Smith.

But when it comes to this year’s effort to legalize recreational marijuana, Smith is at odds with the Governor and Republican Party of Florida.

Smith told Action News Jax his support is, in part, shaped by his brother’s story: a war veteran who has seen great benefits from medical marijuana.

“Getting a medical marijuana card has made him a human being again, where I can pick up the phone and call and talk things he could never talk about before,” said Smith.

Smith argued a safe, regulated market will decrease overdoses resulting from laced products.

He also said he believes marijuana charges unnecessarily ruin the lives of young people.

“I just think we need to refocus our efforts. Regulate it. Take the sin tax. Put it toward the effort of education,” said Smith.

Smith’s support also bucks the stance of the Florida Sheriffs Association, which is opposing Amendment 3.

We reached out to the association Monday for comment on Smith’s endorsement but didn’t hear back.

Back in July, then-President of the Florida Sheriffs Association Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper argued the amendment would reduce the quality of life in the state and increase marijuana use.

“If you don’t think it will filter down to kids then you’ve got your head in the sand,” said Leeper.

Sheriff Smith said he expects there to be some blowback due to his support of Amendment 3, but he said he’s ready for whatever comes his way.

“Sometimes in your heart, you have to do what you think is right and this is one of those situations that I feel that I’m right,” said Smith.

Amendment 3 needs 60% support to pass in November.

Most polls have shown it right around that threshold.

