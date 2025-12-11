EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Brad Williams talks sports hatred, learns about the Jumbo Shrimp before Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Brad Williams is helping ring in the new year in Jacksonville. Williams will be performing at the Florida Theatre on December 31. The stand-up comedian sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of the New Year’s Eve show, where the two discussed sports hatred, the worst gig he played, and he learns about the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

“How am I not a fan of a team that are called the Jumbo Shrimp. That is amazing. I am 4-foot-4; I should be wearing Jumbo Shrimp merchandise wherever I go,” says Williams. “I will literally fly out from California, I will leave my hot Chinese wife and my wonderful daughter just to be out there and throw out a first pitch for a Jumbo Shrimp game. Let’s make this happen, alright. I’m praying to all that is Tony Boselli that I can be out there for some Jumbo Shrimp action. That sounds awesome,” joked Williams.

You can hear Williams talk about sports hatred, being recognized on the street, and the worst gig he ever performed in the full interview. Parts of the interview aren’t suitable for young children. You can also listen to Williams’ previous interview earlier this year, where he discussed his rising fame and opening for Cirque du Soleil.

Tickets for Brad Williams at the Florida Theatre are on sale now.

