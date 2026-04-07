EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Jared Freid talks cancelled Bachelorette season, dating book ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian and JTrain podcast host, Jared Freid, will be coming to Jacksonville in May. Freid will be at the Comedy Zone from May 14-16. I got the chance to talk with Freid ahead of his upcoming show to talk about his fandom for the reality show, “The Bachelor,” the cancellation of the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” and his new book, “Walking Red Flag: Dating Advice from Your Favorite Guy Friend.”

While he is a superfan of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” Freid agrees it was the right decision to cancel the upcoming season after a 2023 video that appeared to show star Taylor Frankie Paul hitting her partner. “It sucks, you know. I love the show, and the show is Cinderella. You want to cheer for the person who is on the show to find love, and you want to find a contestant who resembles you. The minute the show becomes not fun and hard to cheer for is the minute the show is tough to watch,” said Freid.

You can hear more of Freid’s thoughts on “The Bachelor” as well as his upcoming book, “Walking Red Flag: Dating Advice from Your Favorite Guy Friend,” in the full interview.

Tickets for Jared Freid at the Comedy Zone are on sale now.

You can hear more interviews in the Chase Chats section of WOKV.com

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