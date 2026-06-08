EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Kojo Prince talks best accents, performing at a nudist colony ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Kojo Prince will be coming to the Bold City. He’ll be performing at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville on June 13 as part of the Bonkerz Comedy Series. I got the chance to chat with the comic and voice actor ahead of his upcoming show to talk about who has the best accent, growing up with a family of performers, and doing standup at a nudist colony.

Prince says he got into comedy to continue his family’s performing legacy, which consists of his great-grandmother being a vaudeville performer, his grandmother being an opera singer, and his mother singing with Harry Belafonte. “I remember my mother, we were in the living room, big huge living room because she had money at the time, and she asked me to sing this note and I couldn’t,” said Prince. “I tried like three different times. She looked at me like ‘My own damn son can’t sing,’ and that, to this very day, stuck with me. And I couldn’t sing, but I had to get into the legacy, so I went to school for filmmaking. Then I was thinking about acting. Then life started life-ing, and I couldn’t travel as much as I wanted to, so I started moving into comedy. I’m like, okay, comedy took me a while, but I got into it.”

You can hear about the time Prince performed at a nudist colony and what he thinks are the best accents in the full interview.

Tickets to see Kojo Prince at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville are on sale now.

You can hear more interviews in the Chase Chats section of WOKV.com.

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