EXCLUSIVE: “Whose Line” comic Greg Proops talks improv and more ahead of Jacksonville show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Greg Proops will be coming to Jacksonville in March, with Ryan Stiles, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. “Whose Live Anyway?” will be performing at the Florida Theatre on March 19. I got the chance to sit down with Proops ahead of his upcoming show to talk about getting into improv, being on the popular TV series “Whose Line is it Anyway?”, and the best advice he received as a comedian.

Whose Live Anyway? coming to the Florida Theatre in March

“When I was a teenager, I went to San Francisco State, and they had an improv group at the dormitory in a cantina across the way. And I had never seen improv before, I’ve done standup,” says Proops, reflecting on when he realized he was good at improv. “I went over to watch it, and I thought, ‘Well, I can do that,’ and they did an audience participation spot, so I sat in the front row the next week, and I got up, and I did it, and then they asked me to join the group the next day. So I think when I was about 19, I thought I could do this.”

Greg tells us the differences between Whose Line hosts Clive Anderson, Drew Carey, and Aisha Tyler, as well as reminisces on the old Comedy Central game show VS., in the full interview.

Tickets for Whose Live Anyway are on sale now.

